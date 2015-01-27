BRUSSELS Jan 27 The European Union must better
monitor anonymous money transfers to crack down on the financing
of terrorism and this idea will be part of proposals to be
presented to the bloc's leaders next month, France's finance
minister said on Tuesday.
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Feb. 12-13 to discuss
the bloc's strategy, just over a month after Islamist gunmen
killed 17 people in three attacks in Paris, including on
satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and on a Jewish store.
Also this month, Belgian police killed two men during one of
several raids targeting an Islamist group suspected of plotting
attacks in Belgium.
"The terrorist attacks that hit Paris and the ones that were
thwarted in Brussels show this is how those terrorist groups
finance themselves, with small-scale mechanisms, small money
transfers concealed by anonymity," France's Michel Sapin said
after talks with fellow EU finance ministers.
The EU's foreign ministers last week discussed setting up a
new network of European security agents abroad as they sought a
united response.
They will also work on improving the exchange of information
between national anti-money laundering agencies and also the
monitoring of money transfers between EU countries and "danger
zones", Sapin said.
As far as money transfers are concerned, Sapin said European
countries "must change regulations ... to better monitor small
transfers that are covered by anonymity."
This concerns not only payment transfer companies but also
other ways of making anonymous payments, Sapin said. Officials
also mentioned virtual payment systems.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Gareth Jones)