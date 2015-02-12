* Proposals are a response to Paris attacks
* Concern over Europeans going to fight in Syria
By Barbara Lewis and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 European Union leaders are set
to call on Thursday for stricter checks on travellers entering
the passport-free Schengen area and increased
information-sharing as part of a revamped counter-terrorism
strategy following the Paris attacks.
Spain had suggested that the agreement governing the
26-nation Schengen zone might have to be amended to permit more
border checks on people suspected of terrorist links after 17
people were killed in a wave of violence in France last month
that began with an attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.
EU leaders meeting in Brussels later on Thursday will say
that more can be done under the existing rules to strengthen
checks on travellers entering or leaving the Schengen zone
without changing the agreement or undermining the right to free
movement within the passport-free area, which covers western
Europe.
"We agree to proceed without delay to systematic and
coordinated checks on individuals enjoying the right of free
movement against databases relevant to the fight against
terrorism," the leaders will say in a statement, according to a
draft copy seen by Reuters.
EU governments have been searching for ways to stop
Europeans going to fight with Islamic State militants in Syria
and Iraq.
Concern has risen since a Frenchman believed to have
returned recently from fighting with rebels in Syria was
arrested in May over the killing of four people at the Jewish
Museum in Brussels.
The 28 heads of state or government will also urge the
European Parliament urgently to adopt a plan for countries to
share airline passenger data.
Lawmakers have resisted endorsing the system for sharing
data, known as the Passenger Name Record (PNR), on the grounds
it would infringe people's privacy.
Under pressure to drop their opposition in the wake of the
Paris attacks, members of the European Parliament pledged in a
resolution on Wednesday to aim to finish work on the PNR law by
the end of this year.
The leaders will call for police to step up information
sharing and closer cooperation between EU members' security
services and in the fight against arms trafficking.
They will also urge EU governments to quickly implement
stronger rules to prevent money-laundering and terrorist
financing and to effectively freeze assets used for financing
terrorism.
They will call for "adequate measures to be taken, in
accordance with national constitutions, to detect and remove
internet content promoting terrorism or extremism."
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)