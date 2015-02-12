* Proposals are a response to Paris attacks
* Concern over Europeans going to fight in Syria
(Updates with statement agreed)
By Adrian Croft and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 European Union leaders called
on Thursday for stricter checks on travellers entering the
passport-free Schengen area and greater information-sharing as
part of a revamped counter-terrorism strategy following last
month's Paris attacks.
Spain had suggested that the agreement governing the
26-nation Schengen zone might have to be amended to permit more
border checks on people suspected of terrorist links after 17
people were killed in a wave of violence in France last month
that began with an attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.
EU leaders meeting in Brussels said more could be done under
the existing rules to strengthen checks on travellers entering
or leaving the Schengen zone without changing the agreement or
undermining the right to free movement within the passport-free
area, which covers much of western Europe.
"We agree to proceed without delay to systematic and
coordinated checks on individuals enjoying the right of free
movement against databases relevant to the fight against
terrorism," the leaders said in a statement.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the
Commission saw no need to revise the Schengen rules for now.
EU governments want to prevent Europeans going to fight with
Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, fearing that they
could carry out attacks on their return to Europe.
At present, only about 30 percent of passports presented by
travellers entering or leaving the Schengen area are checked
electronically to see if they are lost, stolen or counterfeit,
officials said. The aim is to move that closer to 100 percent.
Only random checks are made to see if travellers entering
the Schengen area appear in a police data base because they are
wanted by authorities or suspected of terrorist links.
The 28 EU leaders also urged the European Parliament to
adopt quickly a plan for countries to share airline passenger
data.
Lawmakers have resisted endorsing the system for sharing
data, known as the Passenger Name Record (PNR), on the grounds
it would infringe people's privacy.
Under pressure to drop their opposition in the wake of the
Paris attacks, the European Parliament pledged in a resolution
on Wednesday to aim to finish work on the PNR law by the end of
this year.
The leaders called for police to step up information sharing
and for closer cooperation between EU members' security services
and in the fight against arms trafficking.
They urged EU governments to quickly implement stronger
rules to prevent money-laundering and terrorist financing and to
effectively freeze assets used for financing terrorism.
They urged governments to remove Internet content promoting
terrorism or extremism.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)