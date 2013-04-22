* EU accession talks to drive reform, help lure investors
* Serbian economy held hostage to Kosovo tension
* Kosovo cut loose, Serbia can concentrate on growth
* Serbia unlikely to join EU before 2020
By Matt Robinson
BELGRADE, April 22 Serbs pride themselves on
their hospitality, and Abu Dhabi's crown prince got the full
treatment this year: skiing in the mountains, a tour of
Belgrade's Red Star soccer club and a parting gift of
hand-knitted woollen socks.
For years an exporter of war and instability, Serbia is now
trying to lure hundreds of millions of dollars in Arab
investment to its ailing economy.
But Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan had one question
above all others, said Sinisa Mali, Serbia's chief negotiator
with investors from the emirate: "Are we going to get the date
for European Union accession talks?".
The European Commission recommended on Monday that the talks
should begin after Serbia struck a deal with Kosovo, its
province which broke away more than a decade ago. The EU's
executive arm fell short of answering the crown prince's
question, naming no date, but if all goes to plan the talks
should begin later this year.
"Whoever wants to come has one question in mind, and that's
political risk," Mali told Reuters. "And the main source of the
political risk was this thing with Kosovo."
Serbia's refusal to come to terms with the loss of its
southern province in a 1998-99 war has aggravated instability in
Belgrade, slowed reform and helped to keep investors away from
arguably the most promising market in the western Balkans.
Serbia took a giant step towards putting the issue to bed
last week with the historic accord to cede its last foothold in
Kosovo and settle relations with the Albanian majority.
As a reward the European Commission made its recommendation,
albeit with some conditions attached, and a formal date for the
talks is expected to be announced in June.
Negotiations are likely to last much of this decade, but the
process alone will unlock EU funds and should help to anchor
Serbia in a reform drive that the government hopes will unleash
its investment potential.
"When accession negotiations start, essentially you have the
whole Commission machine cranking into gear, providing support,
advice, funding," said a Western diplomat, who declined to be
named. "It's about reaching the point of no return, where the
positive reform process becomes inevitable, and not subject to
the whims of a minister or party in government."
Serbia scents an opportunity to exploit its size, location
and links to East and West. The ambition is to re-establish
Belgrade as a regional power for the first time since Yugoslav
leader Josip Broz Tito strutted the world stage in the 1960s and
70s as co-founder of the non-aligned movement.
When Belgrade was the capital of Yugoslavia, its writ ran
from the Alpine slopes of Slovenia in the north to impoverished
Macedonia in the south, taking in 22 million people and seven
now-independent states, most of which shared a common language.
Yugoslavia was ripped apart by war in the 1990s and Serbia
became a pariah, ravaged by hyperinflation and sanctions and
plundered by the cronies of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic.
Its recovery has been painstakingly slow.
RED TAPE, GRAFT
With a shrinking population and a jobless rate of around 25
percent, the problems are great. Serbia is unlikely to join the
EU before 2020, but the potential is there.
Belgrade "is the most important city in the region, whether
you're talking about the economy, or cultural, political
importance," said Andrew Roberts, head of the Belgrade-based
Eastern Europe Economics research consultancy.
Yugoslavia's successor states are likely to develop
neglected economic ties with each other, said Roberts.
"Most of these countries at the moment tend to trade
directly with the EU ... rather than among themselves, but for
anyone looking at the future of the region you'd have to see a
lot more trade between the countries as well," he said. "There's
a lot of potential to be realised there, and Belgrade's clearly
an important part of that."
Roberts said agriculture, manufacturing and a small but
growing IT industry offered the most promise. With an average
wage of 380 euros ($500) per month, labour costs are low, but
the workforce is skilled.
With 7.3 million people, Serbia is the largest of the
ex-Yugoslav republics and already averages around $3 billion per
year in foreign direct investment, outstripping neighbouring
Croatia, which joins the EU on July 1.
Italian auto giant Fiat led the way in 2008 with a car plant
investment that has grown to 1 billion euros. The same year
Russia's Gazprom took a cut-price majority stake in Serbia's NIS
oil and gas company for 400 million euros.
These are the highlights. Otherwise, Serbia's economy and
its business climate have been suffocated by red tape, political
interference and widespread graft. Output shrank 1.7 percent in
2012, but should return to growth this year.
The World Bank, for example, rates the country among the
world's 10 worst in terms of how easy it is to obtain a
construction permit. This can take nine months in Serbia,
requiring 18 different official stamps and untold bribes or
political connections.
"There's a lot of corruption, a lot of inefficiency,
inexplicable bureaucracy," said Roberts. "If you're moving
towards the EU, investors would have more confidence that their
investments would not only make money but be safe in a situation
where there might be legal disputes."
The Western diplomat cited an Austrian distributor for a
fast-food chain looking to set up in the ex-Yugoslavia.
"He was very interested in Serbia, but had decided not to go
near it because the political murkiness of getting the licences
and doing the work," the diplomat said. "So he went to (EU
member) Slovenia instead, as a toe-hold in the Balkans."
"If Serbia cleans up its act, the country makes perfect
sense," he said.
TIES WITH RUSSIA
For a decade after Milosevic's overthrow in 2000, Serbia
oscillated between nationalists who favoured closer ties with
Russia and pro-Western leaders who said the country had little
choice but to tie its fortunes to the EU.
The nationalists softened, swung behind a pro-EU course and
took power last year.
But they kept up good ties with Orthodox ally Russia, with
which Serbia has a free trade agreement, and Belgrade can still
tap relations with the 120 members of the non-aligned movement.
Serbia sits at the centre of the Balkan Peninsula, on
well-trodden routes east-west between Asia and Europe and
north-south from Vienna to Athens.
"We can export to the EU and Russia without customs, which
puts us in a very unique position," said Mali, the Serbian
negotiator and an adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar
Vucic. "If you establish your operations in Serbia you can
freely export to both."
He said the country had struggled to attract small and
medium-sized investors to the agriculture and IT sectors
precisely due to the uncertainty surrounding Serbia's EU
membership prospects. "It's all long-term, and for long-term
investment you need to have political stability," he said.
You need infrastructure too. Serbia is upgrading its
highways, but the rail network is in dire straits. With an
average speed of 35 km/h (22 mph), trains in Serbia run no
faster than in the steam age.
Of Serbia's fellow ex-Yugoslav republics, Slovenia joined
the EU in 2004, Croatia follows this July and tiny Montenegro
began accession talks last year. Macedonia is a candidate,
Bosnia has yet to apply and Kosovo is just starting out.
Removing Kosovo from the immediate political agenda in
Serbia will free up resources for the fight to find investors
and develop the economy, the theory goes.
That's providing Serbia can implement last week's accord
under which a small Serb pocket of northern Kosovo will be
integrated into the young state. About 50,000 Serbs there are
threatening to resist.
"We're not on the cusp of a revolution," said the diplomat.
"It's about neutralising it (Kosovo) as something that
requires political capital. It's difficult to underestimate how
significant that would be."