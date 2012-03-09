BRUSSELS, March 8 EU competition regulators ordered French transportation and logistics company Sernam to repay 642 million euros granted by French authorities over the last decade, saying the restructuring aid gave it an unfair advantage in breach of EU state aid rules.

The European Commission approved 503 million euros in aid for Sernam in 2001. Three years later, it ordered the company to return 41 million euros in illegal support and to sell some assets.

The European Union executive started an investigation into the company, formerly a subsidiary of French state-owned rail company SNCF, in 2008 after receiving several complaints that Sernam had not complied with its 2004 decision.

The regulator said additional aid - Sernam's 57-million-euro recapitalisation, a 38.5 million euro write-off and more than 3 million euros in guarantees - was also illegal.

"Indeed, there was economic continuity between the former subsidiary of SNCF and Sernam Financial and its subsidiaries. These have retained the enjoyment of competitive advantage derived from the aid granted to the former subsidiary of SNCF," the Commission said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)