By Francesco Guarascio
| BRUSSELS, March 14
BRUSSELS, March 14 The European Commission must
do more to penalise member states that fail to open up their
services markets to EU competitors, auditors said on Monday, in
a report that echoed British complaints about the European
Union's failings.
"The European Commission is not looking after the interests
of Europe's consumers or service providers as well as it
should," said Neven Mates, the member of the European Court of
Auditors (ECA) responsible for the report.
Though initiated earlier, the report's publication coincides
with Britain's referendum campaign on whether it should stay in
the EU or leave. The vote will be held on June 23 and opinion
polls suggest the result could be very tight.
British critics say the EU has failed to open up markets in
services, where Britain is an important exporter, as much as it
has for manufacturing, in which the country is a net importer.
The EU adopted rules a decade ago to create a common market
in services ranging from tourism to accounting, but they are
still only partially applied, raising concerns more widely
across the 28-nation bloc about constraints on economic growth.
Examples of national barriers erected by member states to
stifle foreign competition abound. They include technical and
administrative hurdles to trading in certain countries and also
explicit discrimination against foreign firms or consumers.
The ECA report mentions, among many, the case of a German
tourist who, while on holiday in an Austrian ski resort,
discovered that the purchase price of tickets for lifts was much
more expensive for foreigners than for Austrian residents.
The European Commission has the power to start disciplinary
procedures against states that do not apply common laws. States
can be taken to the EU court and suffer financial penalties.
The auditors said the EU executive made too little use of
this power.
They also said the Commission was reluctant to pursue legal
proceedings due to the length of time they took - an argument
the Commission rejected in a statement included in the ECA
report.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Gareth Jones)