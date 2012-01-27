BRUSSELS Jan 27 EU antitrust regulators will not look further into suspicions that Servier provided misleading data and will focus instead on suspected illegal deals between the French drugmaker and rivals to delay the entry of cheaper generic drugs.

The European Commission, in 2010, sent a formal complaint to Servier, saying the company had given incorrect information in the regulator's pharmaceuticals sector inquiry in 2008-09.

Servier denied the charges.

"In light of Servier's arguments which would require significant further investigation, the Commission has decided to close the case," the EU executive said on Friday.

It said it would focus on pending cases, including one involving Servier launched in July 2009.

That investigation also includes Krka d.d., Lupin Limited, Matrix Laboratories Ltd -- a subsidiary of Mylan Inc, Niche Generics Ltd -- a subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories Ltd, and Teva UK Ltd/Teva Pharmaceutical . (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Dan Lalor)