BRUSSELS Jan 27 EU antitrust regulators
will not look further into suspicions that Servier provided
misleading data and will focus instead on suspected illegal
deals between the French drugmaker and rivals to delay the entry
of cheaper generic drugs.
The European Commission, in 2010, sent a formal complaint to
Servier, saying the company had given incorrect information in
the regulator's pharmaceuticals sector inquiry in 2008-09.
Servier denied the charges.
"In light of Servier's arguments which would require
significant further investigation, the Commission has decided to
close the case," the EU executive said on Friday.
It said it would focus on pending cases, including one
involving Servier launched in July 2009.
That investigation also includes Krka d.d., Lupin
Limited, Matrix Laboratories Ltd -- a subsidiary of
Mylan Inc, Niche Generics Ltd -- a subsidiary of Unichem
Laboratories Ltd, and Teva UK Ltd/Teva Pharmaceutical
.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Dan Lalor)