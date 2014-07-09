* France's Servier, Israel's Teva among those fined
* Six companies get combined penalty of 428 million euros
* EU's Almunia - deals to buy out competition broke rules
* Servier to challenge EU ruling in court
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 9 European Union antitrust
regulators fined French drugmaker Servier, Israel's Teva
and four others a total of 428 million euros ($583
million) on Wednesday, as they crack down on deals which block
cheaper generic medicine.
Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic have frowned on
such agreements, saying they jack up the cost of drugs by as
much as 20 percent for consumers.
The pharmaceutical industry says so-called pay-for-delay
deals, where brand-name drugmakers pay cheaper non-brand
generics firms to hold back from launching rival medicines, help
to avert lengthy and costly litigation.
"Servier had a strategy to systematically buy out any
competitive threats to make sure that they stayed out of the
market. Such behaviour is clearly anti-competitive and abusive,"
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a
statement.
The European Commission said Servier's deals with the
generics rivals between 2005 and 2007 were aimed at protecting
its best-selling blood pressure medicine perindopril from
competition in the 28-country bloc.
Servier, France's second-largest drugmaker, was hit with the
biggest fine at 331 million euros, while world No. 1 generic
drugmaker Teva's penalty came to 15.57 million euros.
Servier said it would challenge the EU ruling in court.
"Patients have not been deprived of perindopril at any time.
Moreover, generic entry has not been delayed. Servier has acted
in a transparent and legitimate way to defend its patents," said
spokeswoman Lucy Vincent.
The other penalised companies were Unichem and its
subsidiary Niche, as well as Matrix, which is now known as Mylan
Laboratories, Slovenian peer Krka and Lupin.
The sanctions are the third by the Commission against
pay-for-delay deals following fines in the past year against
Denmark's Lundbeck, Merck KGaA, Indian No. 1
drugmaker Ranbaxy, Johnson & Johnson and
Novartis.
It is examining a similar deal between Teva and U.S. peer
Cephalon, which is now part of the Israeli company, related to a
pill for sleeping disorder.
