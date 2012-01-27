* Cumulative impacts needed to be further investigated
* Survey recommends public consultation at early stage
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 EU law is enough for now
to regulate shale gas exploration, although changes might be
needed to protect the environment once Europe enters the
production phase, a study commissioned by the EU found.
Shale gas exploitation in the United States has transformed
the global supply-demand balance.
In Europe, however, development is less advanced and EU
member states Bulgaria and France have banned shale gas activity
because of environmental concerns.
"The legal study confirms that there is no immediate need
for changing our EU legislation. This refers to the actual phase
of exploration," Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in
a statement on Friday to accompany publication of the survey.
"We take environmental concerns seriously and will continue
to monitor the development of shale gas extraction in the EU."
The energy mix is the prerogative of member states and only
they can decide on implementing a ban. But the European Union
has the power to tighten relevant EU laws or introduce new ones.
Although it found the legal framework was adequate,
Belgian-Luxembourgeois law firm Philippe & Partners, which
carried out the research, recommended the public should be
consulted at an early stage on planned shale gas activity, which
would help to ensure legal certainty for developers.
Public opposition in France, for instance, led to a ban and
the cancellation of licences that had been granted.
GIANT POLISH RESERVES
Within Europe, Poland sits on the biggest shale gas
reserves, estimated at 5.3 trillion cubic metres, which would be
enough to meet the country's domestic gas needs for hundreds of
years.
It has granted about 100 exploration licences and has said
it could begin production in 2014-2015.
Poland welcomed the survey's findings.
"This is a good signal for markets that are assessing the
profitability of decisions by Polish energy companies engaged in
shale gas exploration," Polish Treasury Minister Mikolaj
Budzanowski said.
The process of extracting gas from shale requires large
amounts of water and chemicals and has raised particular concern
about the pollution of ground water.
Existing EU laws do not specifically mention shale gas, but
include provisions prohibiting water pollution, for instance.
Philippe & Partners examined a sample of four member states,
Poland, France, Germany and Sweden, where companies including
ExxonMobil and Total are working on
exploitation of shale gas.
"Neither on the European level nor on the national level
have we noticed significant gaps in the current legislative
framework, when it comes to regulating the current level of
shale gas activities," the report found.
"However, this is no reason for complacency, since this
assessment explicitly refers to the current level of experience
and scale of operations as can be expected during the
exploration phase."
The report looked to the example of the United States, where
President Barack Obama has backed the shale gas boom, but
insisted on the need for safe development.
"As the U.S. example indicates, commercial scale shale gas
exploitation would involve operations on much larger scale," it
said.
Looking forward "related potential cumulative impacts"
needed to be further investigated to assess the fitness of the
regulatory framework at national and EU level.
Environmental groups cautioned about drawing hasty
conclusions.
"The commissioner's claim is clearly premature," Mark
Johnson, senior policy adviser at WWF, said with reference to
Oettinger's comment there was no immediate need for action.
Greenpeace said even the early stages of shale gas
development posed risks and referred to an earthquake in
Britain, which led British firm Cuadrilla Resources to suspend
exploration pending an investigation into the causes.
"Before further exploration is rolled out, we need to know
what energy companies are getting themselves into," said Frauke
Thies, Greenpeace EU energy policy director.
"Instead of wasting time and money on risky fossil fuel
experiments, European governments should harness the potential
of safe and clean renewable energy and energy efficiency."