LONDON Jan 16 Employees should have a say on
their bosses bonuses and long-term investors should be rewarded
with additional powers and benefits, a senior European Union
lawmaker has proposed.
The 28-country bloc is revising its rules on shareholder
rights to put pressure on companies to focus on long-term
sustainable growth and not short-term gains to please markets.
The proposed revision will also make it easier for companies
to identify their shareholders, force asset managers to disclose
their investment strategies and give shareholders a say on
executive pay.
But Sergio Gaetano Cofferati, a centre-left Italian who is
responsible for finding agreement on the draft in the European
Parliament, has proposed going further.
Employees, and not just shareholders, should be entitled to
express a view on planned bonuses for executives, Cofferati said
in a number of proposed amendments to the draft law seen by
Reuters.
Environmental, social and corporate governance factors and
not just the share price should be considered when assessing the
performance of directors, he added.
On Monday the European Parliament's legal affairs committee
will discus the report from Cofferati, who is a former leader of
the most influential Italian trade union, the General
Confederation of Labour (CGIL).
EU states should also put in place a "mechanism" giving
investors who agree to hold shares in a company for two years or
more benefits such as additional voting rights, tax incentives,
loyalty dividends or loyalty shares, Cofferati proposed in
another departure from the original draft.
"Short-term shareholding is one of the main barriers for a
proper shareholders' engagement and for a stronger focus by
shareholders on the long-term performance and sustainability of
investee companies," Cofferati says in his report.
The original draft said asset managers should disclose their
investment strategies to large investors but Cofferati wants to
go further and force fund managers to make public their
strategies.
"Institutional investors and asset managers should publicly
disclose, for each company in which they hold shares, whether
and how they cast their votes in the general meetings ... and
provide an explanation for their voting behaviour," Cofferati
has proposed.
