LONDON Jan 20 European Union lawmakers are
deeply divided over plans aimed at encouraging more long-term
investment in the bloc's companies, fuelling uncertainty about
what will be decided and when.
The European Commission has drafted revisions to the EU's
shareholder rights law in a bid to promote a long-term approach
among investors that would put companies on a more stable
footing.
But the lawmaker steering the matter through the European
Parliament wants to make significant changes, sparking a fierce
debate within the legislature on Tuesday.
Centre-left Italian and former labour union leader Sergio
Cofferati wants to give employees and not just shareholders a
view on planned bonuses for executives.
There should also be a "mechanism" giving investors who
agree to hold shares for two years or more benefits such as
additional voting rights, he has proposed.
Centre right and Liberal lawmakers told parliament's legal
affairs committee on Tuesday they opposed his suggestions.
"Can anyone really truly claim that marginal changes in
directors salaries is what will determine the performance of EU
companies in a global economy?" said Cecilia Wikstrom, a Swedish
Liberal member.
"We let companies spend their time running their businesses
instead of finding themselves busy filling out obligations
created by over-ambitious politicians and bureaucrats of
Europe."
Angelika Niebler, a German centre-right member, said it
would be difficult to reach a compromise in parliament. "I have
the impression that in the Cofferati report we are going to get
a lot more bureaucracy rather than a reduction," she said.
French Green lawmaker Pascal Durand backed Cofferati,
however, saying his proposals would bring the long-term back
into investor thinking.
The depth of the divide means Cofferati's plans will
probably have to be watered down to get through the assembly
before a deal with member states, who have joint say, can be
negotiated.
"The opinions I have heard are very far apart," Cofferati
said.
A European Commission representative advised the committee
not to focus too much on employee participation in companies.
"We know very well it's a delicate question, very sensitive
to member states," she said.
While the executive backed having incentives for investors
to think long term, it said it would be launching its own public
consultation on this in coming months and publish a report by
the end of the year.
The legal affairs committee is due to vote on the draft law
on March 24.
(Editing by Mark Potter)