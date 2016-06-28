(Adds companies decline comment or not available to comment,
details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 28 World No.1 container liner
Maersk, Swiss peer MSC and 13 other shipping firms
are set to escape possible penalties as EU antitrust regulators
plan to accept their offer to end a five-year probe, three
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The European Commission is likely to announce its decision
next month, which means no fine or finding of wrongdoing against
the companies, the sources said. Commission spokesman Ricardo
Cardoso declined to comment.
The case, which focuses on the way the companies announce
price increases, could have repercussions for other sectors such
as supermarkets and chemical firms, which use similar methods
and are keen to stave off any suspicion of collusive behaviour.
The container shipping industry, which ships largely
consumer goods ranging from iPhones to designer dresses, is
suffering its worst ever downturn, forcing liners to cut costs
and try to build scale due to a weak global economy and
overcapacity.
While the prospect of no fines will be welcome, greater
price transparency is likely to give companies a better idea of
their rivals' strategies and also place limits on what types of
actions they can take.
The other 13 firms are No. 3 player CMA CGM, Germany's Hapag
Lloyd and Hamburg Sud, Taiwan's Evergreen Marine,
China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), China
Shipping, OOCL (Orient Overseas Container Line),
South Korean firms Hanjin and Hyundai Merchant Marine
, Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Nippon
Yusen Kaisha, United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) and
Israeli company Zim.
COSCO and China Shipping merged in February to become China
COSCO Shipping.
Maersk and UASC declined to comment. Zim had no immediate
comment while CMA CGM and Evergreen did not immediately respond
to a request for comment. China COSCO Shipping was not available
to comment outside office hours.
The companies in February offered to publish binding actual
rates 31 days before they go into effect, with the figures
acting as a price cap. The Commission subsequently sought
feedback from clients and rivals about the proposal.
The pledge would be valid for three years. The case started
with dawn raids in May 2011, triggering an investigation in
November 2013. Regulators said the liners may have been
illegally orchestrating price hikes since 2009 via public
announcements of rate increase plans on their websites and in
the specialised trade press.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; additional reporting by Jonathan
Saul in London, Andrew Torchia in Dubai, Nikolaj Skydsgaard in
Copenhagen, Gus Trompiz in Paris, Tova Cohen in Tel Aviv, Brenda
Goh in Beijing and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; Editing by
Robert-Jan Bartunek and Mark Potter)