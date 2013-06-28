* International talks have failed to deliver a plan
* EU plan a step towards a global deal
* Maersk says rules are a pragmatic first step
* Environment campaigners say too little, too late
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 28 Owners of large ships using EU
ports will have to measure and report annual carbon dioxide
(CO2) emissions from January 2018 under proposals the European
Commission published on Friday.
The plans stop short of including shipping emissions in the
EU carbon market and the proposed start date is years later than
envisaged in previous debate. But the Commission says they can
still have an impact as part of its work towards global
emissions agreements.
"The EU monitoring system will bring environmental and
economic gains for the shipping sector by increasing
transparency about emissions and creating an incentive for
ship-owners to cut them," Connie Hedegaard, EU Commissioner for
Climate Action, said in a statement.
The proposals will need approval from EU member states and
the European Parliament before they can become law.
They would create an EU-wide legal framework for collecting
and publishing verified annual data on CO2 emissions from all
large ships (defined as more than 5,000 gross tons) that use EU
ports, irrespective of where the ships are registered.
Owners - such as Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S
, the group behind the world's biggest container
shipping operator - will also be required to provide other
information, including fuel consumption and how much freight
they have shipped, to determine ships' energy efficiency.
The Commission said the EU-wide monitoring system should cut
CO2 emissions from the journeys covered by up to 2 percent.
Debate on how to handle shipping emissions, which the
Commission estimates account for 3 percent of global greenhouse
gas emissions and 4 percent of EU greenhouse gas emissions, has
rumbled on for years with little progress.
INTERNATIONAL OUTCRY
Without action, shipping emissions are expected to more than
double by 2050 as transport demand grows, the Commission said.
Preliminary discussions between EU member states and the
shipping industry addressed the option of including emissions in
the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme.
But there is little chance of that happening in the short
term, given the international outcry and threats of a trade war
that followed an earlier decision to expand the carbon trading
scheme to include all flights to and from EU airports.
As a result, the European Union agreed to freeze the charge
on intercontinental flights for a year to give the U.N.
International Civil Aviation Organization a chance to come up
with an alternative.
At the same time, talks are under way at the International
Maritime Organisation on a global deal for shipping emissions.
The European Commission says its measures on both shipping
and airlines are only being introduced pending a worldwide
agreement and the EU shipping rules would be modified to conform
to any global standards, if agreed.
Maersk, which was involved in consultation on the proposals,
said they were a pragmatic step towards a market-based mechanism
and would make shippers "even more focused on fuel consumption".
"At least they started on a more pragmatic track than they
did on aviation," Niels Bjorn Mortensen, director of regulatory
affairs at Maersk Maritime Technology, told Reuters.
Some environmental campaigners urged EU policy-makers to
think again and propose a regional market-based measure.
"Monitoring, reporting and verifying is all very well, but
we also need emissions reduction," John Maggs of
non-governmental organisation Seas at Risk said in a statement.