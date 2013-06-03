LONDON, June 3 The European Union's rules to
stop abusive short-selling of banking shares and bets on falls
in government bonds have improved market transparency but
changes are needed to the seven-month old law, the bloc's market
watchdog said on Monday.
The European Securities and Markets Authority said the
rules, rushed through at the height of the euro zone debt crisis
to take effect last November, have had some positive effects.
"However, ESMA is advising the European Commission to
consider adjusting a number of aspects in the regulation that do
not alter its main elements," the watchdog's chairman, Steven
Maijoor, said in a statem.
Short-selling is a bet on stock or bond prices falling. The
seller borrows the securities first, sells them on loan and
seeks to buy them back at a lower price to pocket a profit.
The EU's first set of bloc-wide rules to curb short-selling
was prompted by politicians who accused hedge funds of
exacerbating the euro zone debt crisis by betting on falls in
Greek and other government debt prices.