By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 20
Curbs on so-called short-selling of government debt have,
however, hit turnover in a few cases, according to the European
Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in its first study of
new EU short-selling rules.
Short-selling, or "shorting", usually involves someone
borrowing a financial instrument and then selling it, hoping the
price will fall so they can make a profit when they buy it back
to cover their position.
The EU rules, which include coordinating temporary
short-selling bans and requiring short-sellers to report
positions above a certain threshold, came into force last
November after politicians accused hedge funds of worsening the
banking and euro zone debt crises by shorting bank shares and
using credit default swaps (CDS) to short bonds of debt-laden
governments.
Critics argued that temporary bans on short-selling would
hamper the ability of markets to come up with prices and would
generate swings in prices.
"Temporary bans do not seem to have a significant impact on
price formation," ESMA said in its study.
"Temporary bans do not seem to have a significant impact on
price volatility, and have a small positive impact on returns
... of the shares under short-selling restriction," it added.
Trading volume was hit in some cases, however, something
which market participants had predicted.
ESMA said there were 12,603 notifications related to 4,000
short positions between November 2012 and the end of February,
with a third from Britain, the EU's biggest share trading
centre.
The average size of short-selling positions reported was
28.3 million euros for shares, and 2.9 billion euros for
sovereign debt.
Most of those shorting the stock market were hedge funds and
fund management companies, with only five banks among the 50
biggest holders of short positions.
Data so far suggests that relatively few players were using
short-selling as an active strategy for trading, ESMA said.
Over 80 percent of shorts reported were held by firms based
in Britain and the United States, while the Cayman Islands and
Bermuda, two popular hedge fund homes, also featured.
ESMA said initial evidence did not back some of the concerns
expressed by debt market participants about short-selling, but
that CDS liquidity in a few specific countries and instruments
did experience a significant deterioration.
"Overall, liquidity in the EU sovereign CDS market did not
decrease significantly after the regulation entered into force,"
ESMA said.