BRUSSELS, July 13 The European Commission said
on Friday it had detailed its charges against four European
traders of North Sea shrimps it believed may have formed a
cartel, colluding on prices and dividing up markets.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the
27-member European Union, did not identify the firms involved,
but said its investigation centred on markets in Belgium,
France, Germany and the Netherlands.
The charges, set out in a "statement of objections", stem
from investigations resulting from raids on several North Sea
shrimp producers in March 2009.
