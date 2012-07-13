(Adds details, comment)
BRUSSELS, July 13 The European Commission said
on Friday it had detailed its charges against four European
traders of North Sea shrimps it believed may have formed a
cartel, colluding on prices and dividing up markets.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the
27-member European Union, did not identify the firms involved,
but said its investigation centred on markets in Belgium,
France, Germany and the Netherlands.
The charges, set out in a "statement of objections", stem
from investigations resulting from raids on several North Sea
shrimp producers in March 2009.
Dutch firms Heiploeg, Klaas Puul and Telson, as well as
German company De Beer, told Reuters they had been visited by
Commission inspectors in 2009. But all four said they had not
been informed by the EU competition watchdog if they would be
subject to further investigation.
Claus Ubl of the German Association of Fisheries said low
shrimp prices had been an issue in recent years.
"If there has been collusion on prices, and if this was the
reason for the drastic drop in shrimp prices which sparked last
year's protests (by shrimp fishers), then this is a major
problem for the sector," he said.
