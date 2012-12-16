(Adds quotes from trade commissioner, background)
By Sebastian Moffett
BRUSSELS Dec 16 The European Union and
Singapore agreed to terms of a free-trade deal on Sunday, a move
that should further open the Asian country's markets for
financial services and make it easier for European automakers to
export there.
"We have finalized the negotiations, and I'm very pleased
with the result," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told
Reuters by telephone from Singapore.
After the completion of negotiations by the European
Commission, the EU executive, member states and the European
Parliament need to sign off for the agreement to come into
force.
Though EU countries have in the past sometimes rejected such
deals for political reasons, this is unlikely to happen with
Singapore, as EU leaders in October called for a swift
conclusion of negotiations.
"I don't expect that many problems," De Gucht said, adding
he hoped for finalization by the end of 2013.
The bloc hopes the agreement will give it better access to
Singapore, one of Asia's richest countries per head of
population, where currently the United States enjoys
preferential access.
Singapore has a population of only 5 million, but it is also
a gateway to the 600 million people in the fast-growing
economies of the 10-member Association of South East Asian
Nations (ASEAN).
The EU is the city state's second-biggest trade partner
after neighboring Malaysia, with bilateral trade in goods
amounting to 46 billion euros ($60 billion) in 2011. The EU had
a trade surplus of 8 billion euros, with cars making up a large
chunk of its exports.
Singapore's import tariffs are low. The deal will remove
non-tariff barriers such as the double testing of cars, as
Singapore would start to recognize EU standards, EU officials
say.
Other key benefits would be the further opening of
Singapore's banking and financial services sector, as well as
better access to its public procurement markets.
The push for free-trade agreements comes as the EU struggles
with a sovereign debt crisis and tries to supplement stagnant
domestic consumer demand with free trade pacts with major
economies.
A deal with South Korea came into effect last year and one
with Canada is near completion. EU trade ministers agreed in
November to start negotiations with Japan, while preliminary
talks are under way for an agreement with the United States.
EU trade officials want the Singapore deal to set a
precedent for trade deals with other countries in ASEAN. The EU
is currently negotiating free trade pacts with Malaysia and
Vietnam, a nd hopes one day to forge a region-to-region trade
agreement.
"What I think is more important" than just trade with
Singapore, said De Gucht, is "setting a number of standards in
services that we will try to enlarge to the whole region."
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Mark Potter)