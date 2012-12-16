BRUSSELS Dec 16 The European Union and
Singapore agreed terms of a free trade agreement (FTA) on
Sunday, a deal that will further open up the Asian country's
markets for financial services and make it easier for European
automakers to export there.
"EU-Singapore FTA negotiations concluded on handshake,"
between the Singapore trade minister and the European Union
trade commissioner, EU trade spokesman John Clancy said in a
twitter message.
The completion of negotiations means that EU member states
will likely sign an agreement after technical procedures have
been completed, adding to the bloc's growing roster of free
trade deals around the world.