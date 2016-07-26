BRUSSELS, July 26 EU antitrust regulators
accepted on Tuesday Paramount Pictures' concessions to end
anti-competitive movie-licensing deals with British pay-TV group
Sky UK, saying the case against five other Hollywood
studios will continue.
Paramount Pictures, which is a unit of Viacom,
agreed to allow viewers outside Britain and Ireland to access
films and other content broadcast by Sky UK.
It will also let other broadcasters outside the UK make
their pay-TV services available in the UK and Ireland following
unsolicited requests from viewers.
The European Commission said the concessions, which are
valid for five years and cover both online services and
satellite broadcast services, addressed its concerns.
The EU competition authority, which charged Paramount
Pictures, together with NBCUniversal, Disney,
Sony, Twentieth Century Fox and Warner
Brothers in July last year of anti-competitive behaviour, said
the investigation into the other studios' deals with Sky UK will
continue.
The companies run the risk of a fine up to 10 percent of
their global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules.
