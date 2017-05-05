BRUSSELS May 5 The European Commission launched
an infringement procedure against Slovenia on Friday over its
seizure of European Central Bank data last year after Slovenian
authorities failed to provide a satisfactory response to its
query about the incident.
Slovenian authorities seized both ECB documents and computer
hardware on July 6 last year as part of a national investigation
against central bank officials. The ECB had not given prior
authoritisation for the Slovenian action.
The Commission subsequently asked for a clarification.
"The Commission was not satisfied with the response provided
by the authorities and, without questioning the powers of
national authorities under national procedures, decided to open
an infringement procedure," the EU executive said in a
statement.
It gave Slovenia two months to reply to its letter.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)