BRUSSELS, April 9 It is too optimistic to expect
Slovenia to reach a balanced budget by 2015, the country's prime
minister said on Tuesday.
"I personally have a problem with the fact that the date
2015 is mentioned in the constitution for the final
consolidation of Slovenian public finances," Alenka Bratusek
told journalists after meeting the President of the European
Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso.
"I think this is too optimistic regarding the current
economic situation and the current level of the deficit. But the
consolidation of public finances is certainly one of our three
priorities." She also said that fresh capital for the country's
banks would be one of her government's first steps.
(writing by John O'Donnell)