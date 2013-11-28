* Ban prompted by citrus shipments containing fungal disease
* Restrictions apply until year-end but could be extended
* South Africa is EU's top citrus supplier in summer months
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Nov 28 The European Union on Thursday
banned most imports of South African citrus for the remainder of
this year over fears that a fungal disease found in dozens of
shipments could spread to the 28-nation bloc.
The ban follows the interception of 36 citrus consignments
this year from the EU's chief summer supplier that were
contaminated with the fungal black spot disease, which is not
currently found in Europe.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the European
Commission was set to propose the ban following pressure from
citrus growers in southern Europe.
"The introduction of citrus black spot into the EU territory
would pose a serious threat to the EU's citrus-producing areas.
For that reason, it is necessary to further restrict the import
of citrus fruit from South Africa," the Commission said in a
statement confirming the move.
The ban will apply to all South African citrus shipments
from regions where the disease is present, which covers the bulk
of the country's production.
Initially the ban will apply only to the 2012-2013 harvest,
which ended in October. It will, therefore, have little
immediate impact because the exports to Europe dry up around
October anyway.
But EU officials have warned that the restrictions could be
extended into next year if an ongoing study by the bloc's food
safety watchdog finds that the disease could take hold in
Europe's estimated 500,000 hectares of citrus groves.
That would threaten South Africa's 600,000 tonnes of citrus
fruit exports to Europe each year - mainly oranges, lemons,
limes and tangerines - worth some 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion).
South Africa supplies about a third of the bloc's total
citrus imports and is the main source of oranges for the juice
drunk by consumers in Britain, Germany and France during the
European summer months.
The ban comes at a sensitive time, because the European
Union is seeking South Africa's support to unlock stalled trade
deals with sub-Saharan Africa.
While harmless to humans, citrus black spot causes unsightly
lesions on the fruit and leaves, reducing both harvest quality
and quantity. There is no known cure, but fungicides can be used
to control the spread of the disease.
It is found in many citrus-growing regions in the southern
hemisphere as well as in China and the United States but has
never established itself in Europe.
In a draft scientific opinion published in July, the
European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said the chance of citrus
black spot taking in hold in Europe was "moderately likely".
But it added there was a high level of uncertainty due to a
lack of knowledge over how the disease would respond to the EU
climate.
EFSA's assessment is due to be completed by the end of this
year.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(editing by Jane Baird)