BRUSSELS Nov 15 EU regulators accepted on
Tuesday and offer by credit rating agency Standard & Poor's
to scrap licensing fees for banks in Europe and cap fees
for direct users in return for dropping a two-year antitrust
investigation.
"The commitments offered by S&P will abolish licensing fees
that banks had to pay for the mere use of U.S. ISINs
(International Securities Identification Numbers) in Europe and
significantly reduce their cost for other users such as
information services providers," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement. "This will improve the
efficiency of European financial markets."
S&P agreed to distribute the U.S. ISIN record to direct
users, information services providers and other service bureaux
on a daily basis for $15,000 annually.
The European Commission in November 2009 accused S&P of
abusing its dominant position by charging unfairly high prices
for the use of its ISINs in Europe. It launched an investigation
after complaints by several financial institutions and asset
managers.
(Reporting By Foo Yun Chee. Editing By Sebastian Moffett.)