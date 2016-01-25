BRUSSELS Jan 25 The European Commission is
likely to warn next month that if problems with forming a
government in Spain were to continue, they could stall reforms
and hurt economic sentiment, a draft report showed.
"The difficulties of forming a government could slow down
the agenda of reforms and trigger a loss of confidence and a
decline in market sentiment," the Commission's draft country
report on Spain, seen by Reuters, said.
A Commission official, asked for comment, said the report
was part of an EU-wide assessment of the economies of the
28-nation bloc. It is to be released towards the end of
February.
"This is part of the revamped ... process of economic
governance and gives earlier guidance to Member States," the
Commission official said.
"The country reports analyse the economic situation and
policies of each EU Member State and assess whether imbalances
exist."
Spain held elections a month ago.
The People's Party of Mariano Rajoy won the most votes, but
not enough to rule alone, and has failed to form an alliance,
trading accusations of stalling and delays with the
second-placed Socialists and new anti-austerity party Podemos.
Four weeks of post-election manoeuvring has left the country
little closer to getting a government, fuelling uncertainty that
could be damaging for Spain's economic recovery in the long run
as key reforms are put on the back-burner.
Last Friday Rajoy deferred a decision to bring matters to a
head and seek a confidence vote in parliament, saying that for
now he did not have enough backing.
Once a vote of confidence is called, a government has to be
formed within two months, or there have to be new elections.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)