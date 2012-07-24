(Corrects to make clear it was not a joint statement)
MADRID, July 24 Spain, Italy and France on
Tuesday called for a swift implementation of the decisions taken
at the last European Union summit in Brussels, the Spanish
Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
The June 28-29 summit affirmed the commitment of euro zone
countries "to do what is necessary to ensure the financial
stability of the euro area, in particular by using the existing
EFSF/ESM instruments in a flexible and efficient manner."
The statement, which mentions calls from the three countries
to swiftly execute these decisions, does not make any direct
reference to the European temporary and permanent bailout funds
or to any other specific part of the EU summit conclusions.
Spain's Secretary of State for EU matters, Inigo Mendez de
Vigo, whose country has seen its borrowing costs jumping in the
last few days, said in the statement there was a "worrying gap
between the decisions which are taken at the European Council
and their implementation."
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)