BRUSSELS Nov 7 The European Commission will
focus on Spain's structural, rather than nominal, budget gap in
assessing if Madrid has taken effective action to cut the
shortfall under the European Union's disciplinary procedure, the
EU's top economic official said.
"We are... working ...to assess whether effective action has
been taken, in terms of structural effort of reducing the fiscal
deficit. So we will not only focus on the nominal targets, but
especially on the structural effort as defined in the EDP
(excessive deficit procedure) decision of July for Spain," EU
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.
The Commission expects Spain to have a nominal budget
deficit of 8.0 percent of GDP in 2012, 6.0 percent in 2013 and
6.4 percent in 2014.
But in structural terms, when one-off revenues and
expenditures are excluded as well as the effects of the business
cycle, the shortfall is to be Much lower: 6.3 percent of GDP
this year, 4.0 percent in 2013 and 5.3 percent in 2014.
Asked if a request from Spain for a precautionary credit
line from the permanent euro zone bailout fund ESM would help
restore confidence and therefore help Spanish economic growth,
Rehn told a news conference:
"I do not want to complicate any negotiations or internal
reflection in the Spanish government. I just say that for the
moment there is no request by Spain."
"Meanwhile, we know the framework and conditionality of the
European Stability Mechanism, for instance for a possible
precautionary programme related to primary market purchases and
we know the same for the European Central Bank's scheme for
Outright Monetary Transactions, which would of course be based
on an independent decision by the European Central Bank," he
said.
"I can say that in case there is a request, we will be ready
to act and carry out our responsibilities in terms of designing
and monitoring a programme," Rehn said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Rex Merrifield)