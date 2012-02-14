* Sanctions against Spain "very likely" - EU officials
* Delay in 2012 budget bad for confidence
* Labour and financial reforms not enough
* Spanish government says doing its job, stands by deficit
* Spain could still win respite on deficit, softer targets
By Julien Toyer and Paul Day
BRUSSELS/MADRID, Feb 14 The European Union
is likely to take action against Spain's newly installed
government by May for delaying austerity measures ahead of a
regional election next month, sources familiar with the
situation have told Reuters.
Spanish and EU officials said in response to Reuters' story
that the government in Spain was working hard to reduce its
deficit and that it was premature to say the country might be
punished.
Three senior EU officials told Reuters that a final decision
still has to be made, but the European Commission believes the
new government overstated the deficit figures for 2011 so the
current year's data would look better. Spain is also not
addressing quickly enough the deterioration in public finances
expected in 2012, risking the country's longer-term growth, the
officials said.
Asked if the European commissioner for economic and monetary
affairs, Olli Rehn, would take action and recommend that the
bloc's 27 finance ministers adopt sanctions against Madrid, one
of the officials said: "It is very likely."
"It is not that we want to. But if there is a deviation, and
it is almost inevitable, then we will have to," added the
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In a news conference on Tuesday Rehn denied that any
decision had been taken with regard to the 2012 deficit forecast
and that any report that it could lead to a sanction was
"incorrect and misleading."
But asked about Spain's preliminary 2011 deficit figure,
Rehn said it was too early to comment.
Any sanction of Madrid over failure to meet its deficit
goals - potentially a fine - would be separate to the
Commission's report released on Tuesday that named Spain among
12 EU countries with serious economic imbalances.
Spain has been under what's known as an excessive deficit
procedure since April 2009 for breaching the EU's 3 percent of
GDP deficit limit. Twenty-three of the EU's 27 members are under
the procedure but now Madrid could face fines of up to 0.1
percent of its economic output for not cutting its deficit.
If confirmed, the sanctions would be a blow to new
centre-right Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy who, Spanish officials
say, had hoped to be given leeway on the country's deficit
target in return for implementing ambitious economic reforms.
"It's speculation. It's misleading information," the
government spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Government officials
declined to comment to Reuters before the story was first
published.
The story leaped to the top of Spanish language news
websites on Tuesday and was widely discussed on social media
including Twitter as well as domestic television news channels.
DEBATED NUMBERS
In late December, Rajoy, blaming the previous Socialist
government, announced the deficit would reach 8 percent or more
in 2011, mainly because of a larger-than-expected slippage in
the public finances of Spain's regions.
The preliminary figure compared with the latest Commission
estimate at the time of 6.6 percent.
The government spokeswoman said the government stuck by its
preliminary estimate of 8 percent. The official 2011 deficit
figure will be published in late March.
The Socialist party reacted to the Reuters story by
demanding the government publish the 2011 deficit figure and
present its budget.
"The government should quit making electoral calculations
and not play with our economic credibility and solvency," the
Socialist party said in a statement.
Although the Commission acknowledges that social security
and unemployment payments exceeded forecasts last year, it
considers the government's new figure to be exaggerated.
"We are waiting for the official figures, but we don't trust
the current calculations," said one of the sources.
Another official said the Commission expected Eurostat, the
EU statistics agency, to announce a figure of less than 8
percent when it releases updated forecasts on Feb. 23.
HIGH RISKS
The Commission, the EU's executive, also thinks the Spanish
government's decision to delay until late March the presentation
of the 2012 budget is risky, said the officials.
Rajoy and his economy minister, Luis De Guindos, have argued
that they need the Commission's forecasts before they draft the
new budget. But sources in Brussels and Madrid indicate they
would rather delay any austerity measures until after regional
elections in Andalusia on March 25.
The centre-right People's Party is expected to win the
Andalusia elections for the first time since 1982, ending 30
years of socialist rule in Spain's biggest region. With more
than 55 percent of people under 25 without a job, Andalusia is
one of the regions most severely hit by the crisis in Europe.
"This delay is a pity. The new budget will be sent only in
April and that's really unfortunate. I don't think they've
realised how bad the situation is," one of the officials said,
echoing the concerns of other sources.
Spain has said it will start implementing its new budget as
soon as possible, but the officials believe that may not be
until June - too late to change course meaningfully in 2012.
DEFICIT RESPITE?
While the government maintains for now that it will reduce
the deficit to 4.4 percent this year, the growth outlook makes
that highly unlikely. The economy is expected to shrink 1.5
percent this year, according to the Bank of Spain, meaning the
country needs to stimulate growth as well as reduce spending.
EU officials believe the Spanish prime minister has already
convinced euro zone paymaster Germany and the International
Monetary Fund to give him more time to reduce the deficit.
In November, the Commission forecast Spain would have a
deficit of 6.6 percent of economic output for 2011 and 5.9
percent for 2012, based on an assumption of 0.7 percent GDP
growth in each year.
But with the economy heading for recession, Spain's deficit
commitments of 6 percent for 2011 and 4.4 percent for 2012 --
based on a 2.3 percent growth in 2012 -- look unattainable.
"Rajoy knows that necessary adjustments in the Commission's
figures will have to follow these very negative forecasts," one
of the officials said, adding that other countries too would
expect leniency on their deficit targets amid a weakening
economy. "His calculation is that the demand will be made
collectively, sparing him a difficult negotiation."