BRUSSELS, April 26 Spain's weak economy means
Madrid will likely get another year to bring its budget deficit
down to EU limits by 2016, the European Commission said on
Friday.
Spain is suffering from twin economic and fiscal crises and
is trying to balance the need for investor confidence with a
more humane pace of debt reduction at a time when more than six
million people are out of work.
"The postponement of the correction of the excessive deficit
to 2016 is consistent with the current technical analysis," said
the Commission, which monitors EU countries' debt and deficit
cuts and has the power to penalise those that don't keep up.
The Commission will take a formal decision on whether to
give Spain more time to reduce its deficit on May 29, but it
must still be signed off on by EU finance ministers.
Spain missed its budget deficit goal in 2012, reporting a
10.6 percent shortfall - the biggest in the European Union last
year - compared to a target of 6.3 percent, mainly because of a
large one-off expense to recapitalise banks.
Stripping out those bank rescues, Spain's real challenge
will be to cut the budget deficit from 7.1 percent in 2012 to 3
percent in 2016 under EU rules.
The Commission cautioned that even with more time, Madrid
faced "an ambitious fiscal consolidation path."
Spain has been in and out of recession for the past five
years since its property bubble burst, sending unemployment to
record levels.