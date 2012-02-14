MADRID Feb 14 The Spanish government said
on Tuesday it stood by its public deficit forecast for 2011 of
around 8 percent of gross domestic product after a Reuters
report in which European sources said they suspected the figure
to be inflated.
The report, which said the European Union was likely to take
action against the government for delaying austerity measures,
was speculative and misleading, a government spokeswoman said.
The conservative government was doing its job to reduce the
deficit and had German and EU Commission backing, the
spokeswoman said.