MADRID Feb 14 The Spanish government said on Tuesday it stood by its public deficit forecast for 2011 of around 8 percent of gross domestic product after a Reuters report in which European sources said they suspected the figure to be inflated.

The report, which said the European Union was likely to take action against the government for delaying austerity measures, was speculative and misleading, a government spokeswoman said.

The conservative government was doing its job to reduce the deficit and had German and EU Commission backing, the spokeswoman said.