BRUSSELS Oct 26 Spain is on track to correct
the problems in its financial sector, but needs more decisive
action to deal with challenges facing some banks, the European
Central Bank and the European Commission said in a joint
statement on Friday.
A team of ECB and Commission inspectors visited Spain
between Oct. 15 and 26 to check on progress in reforming the
banking sector, which had been agreed in a memorandum of
understanding between the Commission and Spain in July.
Under the deal, Madrid can get a loan of up to 100 billion
euros to recapitalise its banks, which were hit hard by the
collapse of the mortgage market.
"While the overall financial market conditions in Spain have
improved since the start of the programme and funding strains
have been reduced, the challenges to parts of the banking sector
remain very acute and warrant decisive policy action as outlined
by the programme's memorandum of understanding (MoU)," the
statement said.
"Overall, the findings of this mission point to a successful
programme whose implementation is on track," the statement said.
The ECB and the Commission said they reached an agreement
with Spain on the design and functioning of the future Asset
Management Company (AMC) - Spain's "bad bank" that will take
over lenders' risky assets - including on its overall size and
governance.
"This will, as a cornerstone of the programme, allow the AMC
to be operational as of Dec. 1," the statement said.
