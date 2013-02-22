BRIEF-Jinke Property Group completes establishment of educational investment unit
* Says it completes establishment of educational investment unit in Chongqing city
BRUSSELS Feb 22 Spain has made an effort to cut its structural budget gap and the country's economic growth turned out weaker than expected, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said, signalling Madrid might get more time to cut its budget gap.
"In the case of Spain, we have to take into account both... the structural fiscal effort undertaken by the government, as well as whether there has been an unexpected growth shortfall," Rehn told a news conference.
"And in the case of Spain, its seems that the structural fiscal effort has been undertaken and there has been also an unexpected shortfall of growth," he said.
"But as I said previously we will have to verify this in the coming weeks and months and we will in due course consider whether an extension of the EDP (excessive deficit procedure) deadline is warranted for Spain," he said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Says it completes establishment of educational investment unit in Chongqing city
TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by modest gains in nearly all sectors, with the electronics and semiconductor indexes climbing the most. As of 0432 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,069.01, after closing down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.9 percent, while the transportation index gained up to 0.8 percent. The financial subindex slipped up to 0.08 percen