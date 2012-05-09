* EU Commission sees Spanish deficit at 6 pct/GDP in 2012
-official
* EU executive also sees Spanish deficit at almost 4 pct in
2013
* Spain firm it will meet targets
* End-May deadline for Spanish regional budget seen key to
2013 goal feasibility
By Paul Taylor and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS/MADRID May 9 Spain is set to miss its
deficit reduction targets this year and next unless it takes new
measures, the European Commission will forecast on Friday, but
Madrid insists the targets will be met, Spanish and EU officials
said.
The EU's executive arm will announce on Friday its economic
forecasts for the 27 countries in the European Union for this
year and next, including growth, budget deficit and debt rates.
Spain's borrowing costs have soared on investor concerns
that the government may have to bail out the banking sector.
Madrid has promised to reduce the public deficit to 5.3 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP) this year from 8.5 percent in
2011, and to 3 percent in 2013.
However, the Commission will say that unless policies
change, Spain will have a budget shortfall of 6.0 percent this
year and just short of 4 percent in 2013, two EU officials said.
Madrid, under intense market pressure to demonstrate its
public finances are be sustainable, is adamant it will meet the
targets, although no new measures are in the pipeline for now.
"The debate right now is not about relaxing the deficit path
but rather how to meet our pledge (to meet deficit targets),"
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday.
A Spanish government official, who asked not to be
identified, said there were no plans to soften the deficit
targets.
"There will be no change in the targets and we will achieve
both. We'll stick to our deficit reduction path. The reforms and
the budget we presented earlier this year put us on the right
track," the official said.
"We have no plan to move (from the targets) and it is up to
the EU, not us, to carry out the exercise of assessing these
targets," the source added.
FRESH LOOK AT DEFICIT TARGETS
The 2012 Spanish deficit target has already been eased from
the original 4.4 percent, because instead of growing 0.7 percent
in 2012, as the Commission forecast last November, the Spanish
economy is likely to shrink 1.7 percent.
In 2013, Spain might grow only 0.2 percent, according to its
latest forecasts, while the Commission had expected a 1.4
percent growth last November.
With the euro zone as a whole expected to dip into a mild
recession this year, policymakers and economists have began to
emphasise the importance of reviving economic growth, rather
than just austerity, if the euro zone is to win back market
confidence after two years of the sovereign debt crisis.
Some policymakers in Brussels believe the 3 percent in 2013
deficit target for Spain, set in February 2010 when growth was
expected at about 3 percent in 2012 and 2013, is out of reach
now, although there is no official talk of softening it yet.
When the Commission releases its latest growth and deficit
forecasts on Friday "we will have to look at the targets with
fresh eyes", a second EU official said, cautioning that it did
not mean any immediate loosening or more time for Spain.
One option, the second official said, could be to allow
Spain to focus on the structural deficit, rather than the
nominal figure in 2013, as Italy did with a switch to a budget
balance in structural terms rather than in the headline number.
That would effectively give it an extra year to reach the
headline target. But no discussion of such loosening was under
way.
"The 3 percent in 2013 is their own (Spain's) target, they
don't even want another year, so it is a moot point," one senior
euro zone official said.
Brussels is keen to keep up the pressure for deficit
reduction while the Spanish government negotiates on public
spending controls with the country's autonomous regions, a major
factor in last year's deficit overrun.
"We will see at the end of May, when all the budget
proposals from the regions are in. Then one will be able to say
if there is a realistic chance or is it going to be very, very
tough," the senior euro zone official said. "Give them time
until end-May."
LONGER-TERM FISCAL PLANS AND BANK CLEAN-UP
The structural deficit measures the shortfall in the budget
excluding revenue and expenditure swings due to the phase of the
economic cycle, as well as one-off revenues and expenses.
Spanish forecasts show Madrid would have a structural
deficit of 2.2 percent this year and 0.2 percent in 2013.
EU ministers have asked Spain to reduce its structural
deficit by 1.5 percent a year on average between 2010-2013, so
Madrid could be seen as being in line with EU laws if it cuts
the deficit by that much.
Spain used that justification when its prime minister
announced in March that the original target would not be met.
EU officials said any more leeway for Spain would have to be
preceded by a detailed plan, possibly even draft budgets,
showing how public finances would be controlled in 2013 and
2014, to give investors some assurance about future
developments.
The Spanish official said Madrid sent the Commission
detailed plans last month on how the government would implement
its macroeconomic policy and meet the fiscal targets until 2015.
New details on Spain's 2013 plans are due to be published in
the first half of June, the source added.
Spain announced in April it would increase Value Added Tax
(VAT), as well as other indirect taxes, to raise an extra 8
billion euros in 2013.
This follows an ambitious reform of its labour market and
ongoing efforts to clean up the balance sheet of its ailing
banks after the bursting of a real estate bubble.
Spain would also need to finally tackle the recapitalisation
of its banking sector in a convincing way, EU officials said.
Spain will demand on Friday that banks set aside another 35
billion euros ($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building
sector, financial sources said, raising the possibility more
public cash will be needed to rescue the country's lenders.
The government and banks are belatedly recognising a
multi-billion funding gap in the financial system linked to a
2008 property crash that has heightened fears Spain may need an
international bailout.
Lenders, already trying to write down 54 billion euros of
losses on bad property investments, are unlikely to be able to
find the extra funds without public help. Some also doubt the
additional provisioning will be enough.
The demands - which another source said could be between 20
and 40 billion euros - are set to be announced after a weekly
cabinet meeting on Friday and form part of a wider banking
reform which will include an estimated 10 billion euro injection
of public cash into troubled lender Bankia.