BRUSSELS Oct 22 Spain's banks, hit by a
property crash that has prompted a government-forced clean-up of
toxic real estate assets, should be fully capitalised by the
middle of next year, the European Union's antitrust chief said
on Monday.
The rescued banks will need to overhaul businesses, reduce
balance sheets, halt dividend payouts and refrain from
acquisitions, in return for EU regulatory approval of state aid
granted under the government's bailout.
The measures will put Spanish banks back on the track to
financial health, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
said.
"The whole Spanish financial system will be fully
capitalised by mid-2013 at the latest," Almunia said in the text
of a speech to a conference in Barcelona.
EU regulators would clear restructuring plans for lenders
Bankia, Catalunya Caixa, Nova Caixa Galicia and Banco
de Valencia by the end of November, he said.
Almunia also said he expected a recapitalisation plan from
Banco Popular and possibly other banks by the end of
this month. That group would have until June next year to
implement their schemes.
The Commission expects to approve revamp plans for CEIS,
BMN, Liberbank and Caja3 by the end of the year, Almunia said.
The four lenders failed to reach a Core tier 1 capital ratio of
9 percent in a recent stress test.
The Spanish government has set up a bad bank, to be called
Sareb, which will take over damaged assets from lenders as part
of the restructuring of financial services.
