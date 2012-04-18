* Investor concerns target Spain as bond yields rise
* Analysts believe banks will need a euro zone bailout
* But Madrid could resist for months, even into 2013
* Critical factor is extent of Spanish mortgage debt
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, April 17 Economic experts watching
Spain don't know how much money will be needed or precisely
when, b u t some are near certain that Madrid will eventually seek
a multi-billion euro bailout for its banks, and perhaps even for
the state itself.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has repeatedly said Spain
doesn't need or want an international bailout, and the European
Union, which along with the IMF has already rescued Greece,
Ireland and Portugal, also dismisses such talk.
But economists believe that Spanish banks will have to turn
to the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), for help in covering losses caused by a
property market crash which has yet to end.
Likewise, investors are fretting about how Rajoy's
centre-right government can enforce deep austerity while
reviving a recession-bound economy at the same time.
"They're going to need EFSF money to recapitalise the
banking sector," said Carsten Brzeski, a senior economist at ING
in Brussels. "I think we'll only see a real end to the Spanish
misery if the real estate market stabilises."
Madrid is likely to hold out for some time. "The underlying
picture in Spain is dramatic, but is it dramatic in the way that
it needs a bailout package tomorrow? No," Brzeski said. "But if
you look ahead, let's say the next six months, I would not be
surprised if they (the banks) have to get some kind of European
support."
Market concerns about the euro zone's fourth largest economy
have deepened in the past week. Yields on the government's
10-year bonds, which reflect the risk investors attach to owning
Spanish debt, have risen above 6 percent, a level that has
proved a trigger point for other troubled euro zone countries.
At the moment the EU is backing Madrid. Jean-Claude Juncker,
who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said
Spain was taking the necessary steps to get its economy back on
track, despite a recession and unemployment at 24 percent.
"I don't think Spain will need any kind of external
support," Juncker said. "I would like to invite financial
markets to behave in a rational way. Spain is on track."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble also rejected
comparisons with countries which are already on bailout
programmes. "The fundamental data in Spain is not comparable to
those in the countries that are under a programme," he told
Reuters. "Spain needs to work to win confidence, however, if the
positive developments are to continue."
SUSTAINABLE SPAIN?
Markets took fright earlier in the year when Rajoy relaxed
his government's targets for cutting the budget deficit.
However, not all economists are so pessimistic and some say
the four-month-old government is starting to knuckle down to
meeting the new targets, which still demand deeply unpopular
austerity, and tackling the economy's structural problems.
"We've seen more progress in a few days than in four
months," said Gilles Moec, a Deutsche Bank economist. "It's a
country that's intrinsically sustainable, but it's a country
that needs to make decisions."
Others beg to differ and fear Spain will drag in Italy,
which has suffered similar problems with rising borrowing costs.
"As I look at my screen and Spain 10-year yields are up at 6
percent - things are starting to get worrying again," said Peter
Westaway, chief economist for Europe at Vanguard, an investment
management firm overseeing $1.8 trillion in assets.
"If they go up to 6.5 to 7 percent, that could become very
problematic, and if Italy started to go back above Spain again,
then that would be really serious."
Spain has one thing on its side. It has already raised
nearly half the 86 billion euros it needs to borrow from
financial markets this year, sucking up some of the 1 trillion
euros of cheap three-year loans that the European Central Bank
has pumped into the euro zone banking sector.
This means the government could hang on for months before
having to turn to the EU for help with its own funding needs.
A 380 BILLION EURO PROBLEM
However, that still leaves the banks. One of the critical
"unknowables' for Spain is just how bad a situation its banks
are in. The Spanish housing market, once a driver of the
economy, has been in turmoil for more than four years, but
prices still haven't fallen as much as economists think is
needed to squeeze the air out of the bubble.
Only when prices have bottomed will assessors be able to
calculate how just much bad mortgage debt is sitting on the
banks' balance sheets, and therefore how much extra capital the
sector requires to return it to health.
"Prices have dropped by about 15-20 percent from peak to now
and they will probably have to drop another 15-20 percent before
they reach bottom," said Brzeski. He estimates Spanish banks may
need as much as 80 billion euros of extra capital once all bad
mortgage debt is accounted for.
In a paper published this week, Daniel Gros and Cinzia
Alcidi of the Centre for European Policy Studies estimated that
the total accumulated overhang in the Spanish property and
construction sector is more than 380 billion euros - equivalent
to 37 percent of GDP. ()
"A housing overhang per se does not have to lead to an acute
financial crisis if it was financed by domestic savings," they
write. "Unfortunately this is not the case in Spain."
As a result, economists expect Spain's banking sector will
have no choice but to recapitalise.
The government is unlikely to fund such an operation while
it is trying to slash the budget deficit, and private investors
are reluctant to invest in such a troubled sector.
That leaves the European Financial Stability Facility as the
most likely option for the banks - and possibly also for the
government eventually.
"Spain is not going to run out of cash (yet) and it's
pre-funded its borrowing requirement," said Megan Greene, a
senior economist and euro zone specialist at Roubini Global
Economics. But she added: "Th e re's a chance that the banking
bailout could come sooner, but I really think it's going to be
next year."
Even if it does hang on until 2013, Greene still expects
Spain to need both a banking and a sovereign bailout - a
programme similar to that provided to Ireland or Greece.
"The banking sector is only one piece of the puzzle in
Spain," she said. "A banking bailout could deal with one part of
the problem, but eventually the sovereign is going to need a
bailout too."
WHAT TO DO WITH ITALY
Doubts persist that the euro zone is any better placed to
handle a rescue of Spain than it was two years ago, despite
having already bailed out the three other countries and having
set up an 800 billion euro fund to tackle the problems ravaging
the region's economy.
"When it comes to deciding how to deal with Spain, I really
think they are back to the drawing board," said Greene. "They
basically haven't learnt anything from the first three
bailouts."
Then the problem for euro zone policymakers will be what to
do about Italy, the eighth largest economy in the world, with
GDP 50 percent larger than Spain's.
For months, Spanish government bond yields and those in
Italy have moved in near lock-step, reflecting the twinned risk
investors see in both southern European states.
"Spain and Italy are inextricably tied," said Greene. "If
Spain gets a bailout then the EU needs to be ready to provide
support to Italy too."