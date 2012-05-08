BRUSSELS May 8 Spain must tackle its fiscal
problems and purse structural reforms to assure markets it is
capable of economic sustainability, EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.
Asked if Spain should be given an extra year to reach its
target of reducing its budget deficit to 3 percent of gross
domestic product in 2013, Rehn told a news conference:
"Member states with more fiscal space should allow automatic
stabilisers to function fully, meanwhile vulnerable member
states that have been under close market scrutiny, such as
Spain, need to tackle their fiscal challenges as part of
confidence-building measures.
"In essence, the road to medium-term economic sustainability
goes through immediate, decisive actions in structural reforms
and financial stability," Rehn said.
"For Spain, the key for reinforcing confidence is to tackle
the immediate fiscal and financial challenges, especially
problems in the savings bank sector and in the spending of
regional governments, as well as pursue structural reforms with
full determination," Rehn said.
