BRUSSELS Oct 16 European Union state aid
regulators are investigating whether marketing deals between the
Spanish authorities and low-cost airline Ryanair breach
EU rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
The investigation by the Commission is the latest look into
alleged aid granted by European governments seeking to attract
airlines to regional airports.
The EU competition authority said it would examine the
marketing agreements for Ryanair and other airlines serving
Girona-Costa Brava aiport to the north of Barcelona and the Reus
airport to the south of the Spanish city following a complaint
from a competitor last year.
"On the basis of the information at its disposal the
Commission cannot exclude that the marketing agreements give the
airlines and/or the airports involved an undue advantage
vis-a-vis their competitors, and are thus incompatible with the
internal market," the Commission said.
The two airports, including the Barcelona airport, are
operated by Aena Aeropuertos S.A. .