BRUSSELS May 10 Spain can meet its 2013 budet deficit target and the government is not seeking an extra year to do so, a senior EU official said on Thursday, playing down expectations that Spain will miss its goals this year and next unless it takes new steps.

"I do not think the Spanish governemnt is wanting an additional year for the EDP," the official told reporters, referring to the European Union's excessive deficit procedure that sets 2013 as the target for Spain to reach a fiscal deficit of 3 percent of economic output.

"It is an academic point, it will be difficult to achieve but it is achievable," the official said.

EU officials told Reuters this week that the European Commission will forecast on Friday that Madrid is set to miss its fiscal targets unless it makes further adjustments to its budget..