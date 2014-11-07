* EU fails to prove recipients had unfair advantage
* EU seeking to eliminate corporate tax loopholes
(Adds Commission, lawyer comments)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 7 Spain has won backing from a
European Union court for tax breaks intended to help its
companies buy stakes in foreign firms, dealing a blow to EU
regulators' campaign against tax deals they view as illegal
subsidies.
The Luxembourg-based General Court said on Friday the
European Commission had failed to prove the Spanish aid to Banco
Santander, Autogrill Espana and Santusa
Holding gave them an unfair advantage.
The ruling came as the EU executive ramps up its fight
against tax breaks in Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Ireland,
Cyprus, Belgium and other countries, which help companies save
millions of euros.
The Commission ruled in 2009 and 2011 that the Spanish tax
breaks, which applied to companies holding a foreign stake of at
least 5 percent for a minimum of one year, breached EU state aid
rules.
The three companies subsequently challenged the EU rulings
at the General Court, Europe's second highest. Judges agreed
with their arguments by annulling the Commission's decisions.
"The Commission failed to establish the selective nature of
that regime," the court said.
The Commission, which can appeal the verdict at the Court of
Justice of the European Union, Europe's highest, on points of
law, said it would assess the ruling and its implications.
Santander declined to comment.
The judgment may force regulators to fine-tune their tax
investigations, said Mark Simpson, a partner at law firm Norton
Rose.
"The timing is certainly unhelpful. There are new probes
coming up and the Commission may need to think carefully on the
direction the probes will take," he said.
The Commission last month ordered Spain to recover corporate
tax breaks from companies which acquired indirect stakes in
firms abroad. The tax measures came about after Spain widened
the scheme to include indirect holdings in 2012.
The Commission is now investigating so-called sweetheart tax
deals offered by Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Malta,
Belgium, Cyprus and Gibraltar to see if they give companies such
as online retailer Amazon, coffeehouse chain Starbucks
, Italian carmaker Fiat and iPhone maker Apple
an unfair advantage.
The Spanish cases are T-219/10, Autogrill Espana v
Commission and T-399/11 Banco Santander and Santusa Holding v
Commission.
(Additional reporting by Paul Day in Madrid; Editing by William
Hardy and Mark Potter)