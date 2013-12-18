BERLIN Dec 18 Germany's Economy Minister said
he was sure firms would not have to make backpayments as a
result of an EU investigation into green energy subsidies and
exemptions from a surcharge which are granted to
energy-intensive industry.
In his first full day in charge of the crucial energy
portfolio, Sigmar Gabriel told reporters he would fight to keep
exemptions for energy-intensive companies but acknowledged the
discounts had recently been applied too broadly.
"I am quite sure there will be no backpayments," Gabriel
said, adding he believed the exemptions planned for next year
would be continued.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)