* Merkel says Germany protecting jobs, industry
* Industry faces prospect of paying back billions of euros
* Renewables sector concerned about uncertainty
* Commission launched consultation into subsidy guidelines
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 Germany's multi-billion euro
exemption of heavy industry from green energy charges will be
investigated fully to see whether it is unfair, the European
Commission said on Wednesday.
The decision prompted warnings from German industry and the
renewables sector that it would shatter investor confidence and
cost jobs.
Around 2,000 German heavy energy users such as BASF
and ThyssenKrupp have been exempt from a
surcharge ordinary consumers have to pay, but now face the
possibility of having to pay back discounts totalling some 5
billion euros ($6.9 billion) a year.
Germany and some other European countries have imposed
levies on power bills to subsidise the development of renewable
sources such as wind turbines and solar panels, but such
policies have become increasingly controversial during a period
of slack economic growth.
The European Union executive said Germany's industrial
discounts on green surcharges might sometimes be justified to
keep energy-intensive firms in Europe, but it still had concerns
that aspects of Germany's law distorted competition.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking on Wednesday
before the Commission's announcement, said Germany was seeking
to remain a strong centre for industry and she did not see how
the discounts could be unfair.
"This is about companies and when it's about companies, it's
about jobs," Merkel said in parliament. "As long as there are
countries in Europe where electricity is cheaper for industry
than it is in Germany, I cannot see how we are distorting
competition."
Representing heavy industry, the chairman of copper smelter
Aurubis, Peter Willbrandt, said it might reconsider
its investment in Germany.
"My concern is above all that we hardly have any planning
security here and it doesn't look like we will get this in the
coming weeks or months either," he said in Hamburg this week.
LEGAL FIGHT
The renewables sector and Green politicians say the many
months needed for a full enquiry could shatter confidence.
"The lengthy and exhausting legal fight this will trigger
risks putting renewables deployment on hold and killing off any
investors' appetite," Claude Turmes, a Green party member of the
European Parliament, said.
Brussels-based lawyers said the Commission was focused on
the clash between German law and EU-wide legislation aimed at
preventing market distortion, but it had also signalled that
some parts of German green energy law were well thought-out.
Germany's BSW solar industry association urged the German
government to ensure swift clarification that its green energy
law did not constitute illegal state aid, saying it was vital to
encourage a shift to renewable energy.
The utilities sector, which has said renewables subsidies
distort the market and mean gas-fired plants cannot compete,
said an investigation was necessary but any changes should not
be abrupt.
"There needs to be a level playing field for subsidies and a
fair distribution of costs. It's the job of the Commission to
investigate," said Susanne Nies, a unit head at Eurelectric,
which represents the EU electricity industry.
To guide future decisions, with a view to keeping subsidies
to a minimum, the Commission also on Wednesday announced a
consultation on EU energy and environment state aid guidelines.
The guidelines will cover the period 2014 through 2020 and
should be adopted in time to take effect from July 1 next year,
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters.
Nuclear energy is not included in the guidelines, meaning
the EU treaty, which is the basis for all EU law, would be used
to assess any state funding of atomic generation.
The Commission also announced a separate investigation into
Britain's plans for funding a new nuclear plant at Hinkley
Point, southwest England.