BERLIN Dec 18 Germany's subsidies for green
energy and exemptions for some industrial firms from a surcharge
to pay for them adhere to European law, an Economy Ministry
spokeswoman said after the European Commission said it would
open a full investigation.
"We are strongly of the view that the Renewable Energy Law
and rules on exemptions for power-intensive industry do not
represent (state) aid and comply to EU law," she said, adding
German industry had to remain competitive.
She said Germany's new government had already said it would
reform the law on renewable energy subsidies and it would look
carefully at the Commission's decision to open a probe.
"The EU's decision will not contain an order for the whole
law to be suspended," the spokeswoman told reporters, adding
that it would be up to companies to prepare for any possible
repayments which would be considered on an individual basis.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Alexandra Hudson)