BRUSSELS Feb 2 EU competition regulators
will simplify state aid rules allowing them to better target
telecoms, energy and transport companies that enjoy unfair
subsidies and tax advantages, the EU antitrust chief said on
Thursday.
"I want to shift the focus of our control on the cases that
have a real impact on competition in the internal market and I
want to investigate them thoroughly," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a competition conference.
"The examples that first come to mind are subsidised network
industries, publicly supported incumbents in liberalised
markets, and selective tax advantages," he said.
"I believe that the Commission should have better tools to
investigate these cases in depth and on its own initiative," he
said.
Authorities in the 27-country European Union have to secure
approval from the European Commission, which acts as competition
regulator, before granting aid to companies. Recipients can be
required to repay the funds if these are found to have breached
EU rules.
The European Commission has taken EU governments to task in
a number of cases for granting illegal subsidies to airlines,
shipyards and banks, among other concerns.
Last week, Almunia ordered Germany and Belgium to retrieve
millions of euros in illegal aid granted to their national
postal agencies.
And the Commission is currently investigating energy deals
between Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom and
several of its main European customers.
Almunia said he would seek comments from other commissioners
and EU governments before detailing the revised guidelines
before the summer and implementation before the end of 2013.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and
Rex Merrifield)