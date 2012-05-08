BRUSSELS May 8 Revamped EU state aid rules that will take effect by the end of next year will make it easier for governments to fund schemes to stimulate economic growth in the European Union, the bloc's competition chief said on Tuesday.

From the start of the crisis in October 2008 to the end of last December, the European Commission allowed EU governments to pump 1.6 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion) into banks worst affected by the crisis. That amount is roughly equal to 13 percent of the 27-member bloc's gross domestic product.

The Commission has also approved 11.7 billion euros in public support for crisis-hit companies.

"In a context of fiscal consolidation, governments must focus their spending on growth-enhancing priorities," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

"I expect our state aid reform to help public authorities make more efficient use of scarce public resources and design public support to firms so that it helps achieve the EU's growth objectives, while limiting competition distortions," he said.

As competition chief in the 27-country European Union, Almunia is charged with the task of ensuring public subsidies do not give an unfair advantage to firms receiving aid.

The updated rules will focus more on cases involving large amounts of state aid that may distort the market, the Commission said.

The EU watchdog also said it would speed up its decision-making process "within business-relevant timelines". Decisions can currently take months or even years. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)