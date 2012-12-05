BRUSSELS Dec 5 EU antitrust regulators want
reinforced powers to investigate state aid granted to entire
sectors, such as postal or healthcare services, which may lead
to cases against companies until now seen as beyond their reach.
The EU competition authorities can investigate industry-wide
competition issues, but do not have the power to examine state
aid on the same basis.
The Commission has in recent years carried out high-profile,
sector-wide competition inquiries into financial services and
pharmaceuticals, which found several cases of suspected breaches
of EU antitrust rules.
The executive European Commission said in proposals
published on Wednesday it wanted to add such powers as part of
efforts to reform state aid rules.
The plan will need approval from the 27 EU member states
before it can be implemented.
"It also suggests to allow the Commission to conduct
inquiries about aid granted to a certain sector or a specific
type of aid in several member states which raises competition
concerns," the Commission said in a statement.
The state aid reform proposals also include letting EU
countries provide funding for broadband infrastructure and
transport projects without any regulatory oversight.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)