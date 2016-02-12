* European Commission also targets dumped solar components
By Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 European Union regulators
opened three anti-dumping investigations into Chinese steel
products on Friday and imposed new duties on imports, following
calls for action from industry that says thousands of jobs are
at stake.
Britain, France and Germany are among the countries to have
asked the European Commission to help Europe's steel industry,
which is suffering from falling prices and cheap imports from
China and Russia.
On Friday, the European Commission announced investigations
into whether seamless pipes, heavy plates and hot-rolled flat
steel are sold into Europe at unfairly low prices. The EU
already has nine ongoing investigations and nearly 40 trade
defence measures in place on steel imports.
It also announced provisional anti-dumping duties on
cold-rolled flat steel from China and Russia. The duties range
from 13.8 percent to 16 percent for the Chinese companies and
from 19.8 percent to 26.2 percent for the Russian ones.
"We cannot allow unfair competition from artificially cheap
imports to threaten our industry," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia
Malmstrom said in a statement. "I am determined to use all means
possible to ensure that our trading partners play by the rules."
The EU can impose duties on imports if it finds they are
sold at below fair market prices and damage European producers.
EU steelmakers pin much of the blame on China, which
produces half of the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of steel, for
the bankruptcies and capacity closures that have gathered pace.
European steel association Eurofer said the new duties on
cold-rolled flat steel reflect the full dumping margin for
Russia, but those for China could be too low to the imports.
"The EU must therefore urgently remove the lesser-duty rule
to effectively address the Chinese steel trade distortion as the
root cause of the EU steel crises," Eurofer Director General
Axel Eggert said.
Europe has lost 85,000 steel jobs since 2008, more than 20
percent of the workforce, Eurofer says.
Britain's largest steelmaker Tata Steel said last
month it would cut 1,050 British jobs, adding to 4,000 job
losses in the British steel industry last October.
Steel workers are expected to march through Brussels on
Monday, calling for protection from China, as Commissioners, EU
ministers and representatives of industry attend a day of talks
on trade and competitiveness.
China's Ministry of Commerce has said any dumping claims
should be put to the World Trade Organization.
In addition, the Commission on Friday announced the
extension of duties to prevent imports of dumped and subsidised
Chinese solar panel components via Taiwan and Malaysia.
An investigation concluded Chinese-made solar modules and
cells were trans-shipped via Taiwan and Malaysia and to prevent
the practice continuing, existing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy
duties were being extended to those two countries, just for
Chinese solar products.
Industry body Solar PowerEurope said it supported moves to
stop companies breaking the law through trans-shipment, but
called for duties to be lifted as the rate of solar
installations in Europe has slowed.
