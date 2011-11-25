* Eurofer says China's organic-coated steel dumped in EU
By Charlie Dunmore and Rex Merrifield
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 European steel producers'
group Eurofer said on Friday it had filed an anti-dumping
complaint with the European Commission against imports of
organic-coated steel from China, and expected a formal
investigation to begin next month.
The complaint is the latest in a series of cases brought by
Europe against Chinese imports, and if EU authorities find
evidence of dumping, provisional tariffs could be placed on
Chinese imports from August next year.
"The member states have been informed already by the
Commission, according to our information. We expect that the
Commission will launch an investigation. It will be published on
Dec. 1, is what we hear," Eurofer's Axel Eggert told Reuters.
The group said it had evidence that China was selling such
steel at dumped prices, significantly harming EU steel
producers.
"The imports were sold at prices significantly below prices
of EU producers and prices from other third countries," Eurofer
said in a statement.
Eurofer Director-General Gordon Moffat said that over the
past four years imports from China into the EU increased
dramatically, despite a drop in EU consumption.
"As a result of this, the EU industry lost sales and market
share forcing it to cut back on production and to reduce
capacity," he added in the statement.
Eurofer said China's share of the EU market for
organic-coated steel had increased to 15 percent in the last 12
months from 0.5 percent in 2004, with imports at an all-time
high in the second and third quarters of this year.
TRADE DISPUTES
A spokesman for the Commission's trade department declined
to comment on the complaint, which covers pre-painted sheet and
plastic-coated sheet metal.
If the EU decides to impose anti-dumping measures, it will
severely affect Chinese exports to Europe, which have already
been very difficult since last year, Chinese exporters said last
month.
China exported a total of 28.77 million tonnes of steel
products in the first eight months of this year, up 2.3 percent
from a year earlier. This accounted for about 5 percent of the
591 million tonnes of steel products produced by the world's top
steel producer.
China's target is to keep its exports at about 10 percent of
its total steel production.
The EU's latest case follows similar anti-dumping complaints
against Chinese imports of paper, shoes, bicycles and screws.
(Editing by Rex Merrifield)