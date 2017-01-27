(Adds Chinese Commerce Ministry comment)
BRUSSELS Jan 27 The European Union has imposed
definitive anti-dumping duties on Chinese imports of stainless
steel tubes and pipe butt-welding fittings to protect its
industry from steel overcapacity.
In a notice published in the official journal on Friday, the
European Commission said it was imposing definitive anti-dumping
duties after an investigation on a number of Chinese and
Taiwanese companies ranging from 5.1 percent to 64.9 percent.
King Lai Hygienic Materials Co. will face an import duty of
5.1 percent on its imports to the EU while Zhejiang Good
Fittings Co. will face a more hefty duty of 55.3 percent.
China's Commerce Ministry said it had "serious doubts" about
the decision, which had severely harmed the interests of Chinese
companies, adding such hasty protectionist moves would only
damage global trade.
"China is willing to strengthen exchanges and communication
with the EU side, to appropriately resolve the issues facing the
steel industry at the moment," it said.
The EU has imposed duties on a wide range of steel grades
after investigations over the past few years to counter what EU
steel producers say is a flood of steel sold at a loss due to
Chinese overcapacity.
The EU has imposed anti-dumping duties on several Chinese
steel products such as cold-rolled flat steel and stainless
steel cold-rolled flat products.
It has also opened investigations into Chinese imports of
heavy plate, hot-rolled, iron or steel seamless pipes.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Susan Thomas)