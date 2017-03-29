LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 29 The European
Commission has decided against imposing duties on hot-rolled
steel from Brazil, Iran, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine for now, but
could still find they have breached rules on unfair competition,
two industry sources said on Wednesday.
The European Commission had no immediate comment.
The EU executive has a deadline of April 7 to announce
whether it is imposing provisional duties on the steel after
complaints it is being sold into Europe at unfairly low prices
that make it hard for EU manufacturers to compete.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
Commission had decided against provisional duties, but that is
only one step.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Georgina Prodhan; editing by
Alexander Smith)