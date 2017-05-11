By Maytaal Angel
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 11 European steel body Eurofer
said it expects the European Union to rule in favour of final
duties on hot rolled steel from Brazil, Iran, Russia, Serbia and
Ukraine, having decided in April not to apply provisional duties
on the five countries.
The European steel sector is slowly emerging from a crisis
that saw prices plunge in 2015, but Eurofer says it still faces
risks from unfairly traded steel from China and elsewhere.
"I expect to (see final) measures, but to what extent, which
countries and how high, that is another question," Geert Van
Poelvoorde, Eurofer president, told Reuters on the sidelines of
the European Steel Day conference in Brussels on Wednesday.
A Commission spokesman said the Commission does not comment
on ongoing investigations.
The Commission, the EU executive, decides whether to impose
provisional duties on unfairly traded or "dumped" products,
while EU member states decide on final duties.
Van Poelvoorde, who is also CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe Flat
Steel Products, said many member states had been in
favour of provisional duties, so he was optimistic that final
tariffs would be imposed.
The EU currently has 39 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy
measures in place on steel, 17 of which involve China. Its
attention has only recently shifted to non-Chinese steel as the
impact of its barriers on China take hold.
Steel is the second largest industry in the world after oil
and gas. G20 governments pledged in September to address the
serious problem of excess capacity that has punished the
industry for years with low prices.
Van Poelvoorde said there had been a rapid increase in
imports of unfairly traded steel from Brazil, Iran, Russia,
Serbia and Ukraine following the Commission decision not to
impose provisional duties.
"The Commission report showed there was dumping, showed
there was injury. Evidence (was) overruled in favour of a
political decision," he said.
A decision on final duties is due by October 6.
EU steel imports rose 9 percent in 2016 to hit a multi-year
peak, according to Eurofer. By the second half of the year, a
quarter of the 156 million tonnes of steel consumed in the bloc
was accounted for by imports, Eurofer data shows.
The European steel industry has a turnover of around 170
billion euros and directly employs 320,000 people, producing on
average 170 million tonnes of steel per year, versus a global
total of 1.6 billion tonnes.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by David Evans)